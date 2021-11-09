David Edwards has tipped Wolverhampton Wanderers new boy Rayan Ait-Nouri to become a star, having had an impressive start to his maiden Premier League campaign.

Wolves completed a permanent move for Ait-Nouri in the summer from French club Angers, with the starlet putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal at the club.

The 20-year-old has started Wolves’ last three Premier League games on the trot under Bruno Lage, registering an assist in the process.

Former Wolves star Edwards is impressed with the way Ait-Nouri has stepped up for the Midlands outfit, maintainining high standards on the pitch in what is his first permanent season playing football outside his homeland.

Edwards has backed the young Frenchman to become a star in the future as he is a super talent and feels he is better than fellow Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre.

“Rayan Ait-Nouri had a really good game at left wing-back [in the 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace]”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“He was really positive in everything he did, but it was hard, we were forced back to defend.

“It was there for the manager to make changes.

“For Ait-Nouri as a 20-year-old lad to come from another country and play regularly in the Premier League at the moment and perform like he has been is really impressive.

“I think he’s going to be a star.

“Wolves have really missed Jonny, who has had a couple of awful injuries, but I’d stick with Ait-Nouri for now, he’s going to be a super talent.

“I really liked Ruben Vinagre but I think Rayan is going to be another level, I think he has more end product.”

With senior left-back Jonny Otto continuing to endure a nightmare spell at Molineux owing to injuries, Ait-Nouri could become a fixture under Lage for the remainder of the season