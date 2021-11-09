West Ham United have confirmed that they have suffered a massive injury blow with the news that defender Angelo Ogbonna has damage to his cruciate ligament.

The Italian defender has been a key man under David Moyes so far this season, playing his part in the Hammers’ fine form both in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Now though Ogbonna is looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he damaged his cruciate ligament during Sunday’s impressive win over Liverpool at the London Stadium.

West Ham said in a statement: “West Ham United can confirm that Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Sunday’s Premier League victory against Liverpool.”

The club’s medical head Richard Collinge revealed that Ogbonna has already started to take steps towards his recovery from the injury and is due to see another specialist this week.

“After being substituted following a separate incident that led to him suffering a cut above his eye, Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee so we scanned him to ascertain the extent of the injury.

“That scan has shown up some damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and we have begun his rehabilitation immediately. Angelo will see another specialist this week and we will then have a clearer picture around his timeline of recovery.”

It remains to be seen if West Ham will enter the January transfer market in an attempt to sign another centre-back following the injury blow to Ogbonna.