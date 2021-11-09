David Edwards has admitted he is expecting a tough challenge for Wolverhampton Wanderers against West Ham United in their upcoming Premier League clash, but stressed Wolves need to make Molineux a fortress.

With 16 points to their name from eleven Premier League outings, Wolves are currently eighth in the standings, steadily finding their form under new boss Bruno Lage.

The Midlands outfit are gearing up to host top four chasing West Ham on 20th November at Molineux, when top flight action resumes after the ongoing international break.

Ex-Wolves man Edwards has admitted Lage will not find it easy to prepare his charges against the in-form Hammers, who have a clear way of playing and are flying high under boss David Moyes.

Edwards stressed the need for Wolves to make Molineux a fortress with the backing of the home support when they take on West Ham.

“It won’t be easy preparation ahead of West Ham”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“With players jetting away everywhere with their countries, Lage will have about two days with the team on the grass, so that will be a challenge for the head coach to overcome.

“West Ham are flying and know exactly how they are playing at the moment, but for Wolves it’s really important to have this fortress Molineux, as it has been in recent years.

“Results have been decent at home this year, but the Everton game finally got the atmosphere back to where it was.

“Hopefully the fans can bring the same energy to the West Ham game, which I’m sure they will.”

West Ham are undefeated on the road in the league so far this season and will be determined to keep that record intact with a win against Wolves.