Antonio Conte is interested in taking Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie to Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

Conte was reportedly promised a large war chest by Tottenham for the January transfer window when he took up the Spurs job last week.

The Italian wants to invest into his squad in the winter transfer window and bringing in midfield reinforcements is believed to be one of the priorities.

And it has been claimed that Conte is plotting to raid his former club Juventus to take a player to north London this winter.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, McKennie is a player Conte likes and the Tottenham boss wants to sign him in the winter transfer window.

The American’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner and for a while, it seemed Juventus were more than happy to sell him in the summer.

That scenario has changed due to some solid performances from McKennie, but Juventus could still sell if they receive a solid fee for him.

Conte is an admirer of McKennie and believes his skills are comparable to what he had in Arturo Vidal at Juventus and Inter.

Fabio Paratici took him to Juventus when he was sporting director at the Turin club and he is now working to sign the American for Tottenham.