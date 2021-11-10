Gabriel Agbonlahor has stressed that Aston Villa are the perfect club for Steven Gerrard to get into management in the Premier League.

Villa are eyeing Gerrard as their top target to replace Dean Smith and are set to seek permission from Rangers to hold talks with the former Liverpool midfielder.

If the 41-year-old agrees to return to England, Aston Villa are prepared to pay compensation to Rangers and get a deal over the line to bring him in as their new manager.

The view in Scotland is that it is still not time for Gerrard to leave Rangers, but Agbonlahor feels Aston Villa are the perfect vessel for him to get his life started as a manager in the Premier League.

He pointed out that he will have money to spend at Aston Villa due to the rich owners they have and the club already have a solid group of players who should be higher up in the table given their talent.

The former Aston Villa striker said on talkSPORT: “I think for Steve Gerrard, Villa are the perfect club.

“He gets into the Premier League, manages in the Premier League a top club in Aston Villa, the fifth richest club in the Premier League.

“They have got money to spend, they will give him money in January if needed and look at the squad of players.

“That’s a squad of players who should be fighting to get into the top six, they have got some really good players in there.

“And for me, it would be a great job for Steven Gerrard.”

After ending Rangers’ decade-long wait for a title last season, Gerrard is massively popular at the club and the Glasgow giants are working to convince him to stay.