Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is not the only forward Borussia Monchengladbach are looking at ahead of next summer’s transfer window, with the club not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Gladbach are expected to be in the market for a striker at the end of the season due to the possible departure of Alassane Plea.

The Frenchman is widely expected to move on from the German club and Gladbach’s talent-spotters are already compiling a list of forwards they could sign.

Nketiah is a big target for the German club as he could be available on a free transfer next summer.

The striker has so far resisted signing a new contract from the Gunners and is eyeing up offers, but according to German daily Bild, he is only one of the forwards Gladbach are considering.

It has been claimed that Gladbach are also keeping close tabs on Heracles Almelo attacker Delano Burgzorg as well.

The Dutchman has been impressive in the Eredivisie and has scored four times in eleven league appearances this season.

He has primarily played on the left-wing this season but the forward also has the ability to operate as a centre-forward.

However, Gladbach would have to pay a transfer fee to sign the striker next summer as he still has a contract until 2023 with the Dutch club.