Juventus are prepared to loan out Everton and Newcastle United target Aaron Ramsey to Roma in January, but the Giallorossi are not interested in signing the Welshman due to his injury issues.

The Bianconeri are desperate to offload Ramsey and his wages from their books and are looking at a number of scenarios in the winter transfer window

They are considering terminating his contract, but that would mean paying a severance package to the player as part of a potential agreement.

Ramsey has suitors in the Premier League, where Newcastle and Everton are interested in getting their hands on the former Arsenal midfielder.

Roma have also been linked with a move for him and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus would be ready to offer favourable loan terms to their fellow Serie A club.

The Italian giants are ready to offer Ramsey on a free loan to Roma, while agreeing to pay 60 per cent of his wages.

However, Roma are not prepared to take the bait as they are not interested in Ramsey due to his various injury issues.

Juventus are desperately seeking suitors for the Welshman and are hopeful that a club from the Premier League will make a concrete offer for him in January.