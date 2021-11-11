Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old Swede has struggled to get into the Juventus starting eleven this season and has made just two starts in Serie A under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

He was an unused substitute in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Fiorentina last weekend and it has been claimed that the player is becoming frustrated with the situation.

The winger wants to play more and there are suggestions that he could agitate for a move away from Juventus in the winter transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham are one of the clubs who could become an option for Kulusevski in January.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici is a big fan of the winger and played a role in signing him for Juventus during his time as sporting director at the Turin club.

If Daniel Levy is prepared to spend money in the winter transfer window to back Antonio Conte, the Juventus winger is expected to be a real option for the north London club.

Juventus are open to offers but want an offer north of €35m before agreeing to sell the player at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham release the cash needed to take Kulusevski to the Premier League in the new year.