Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij has insisted he does not know anything about him being linked with interest from Tottenham Hotspur and stressed new Spurs boss Antonio Conte has not approached him about a move.

Having taken the reins at Spurs last week, Conte is expected to bolster his squad in the upcoming winter transfer window and it has been claimed he has his eyes on several Serie A players.

Inter centre-back De Vrij, who won the Serie A title last season under Conte, is claimed to be on the shortlist of players he is looking to bring in January.

However, the 29-year-old has insisted does not know anything about Conte having interest in reuniting with him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I don’t know anything about anything”, De Vrij told Dutch television channel Ziggo Sport while reacting to news about him being linked with interest from Spurs.

De Vrij revealed that Conte has not approached him to talk over a potential move and suggested that he is linked with Spurs because they worked together at Inter.

“That connection may be made quickly because the coach I’ve worked with [at Inter] works there [at Spurs] now.

“But I don’t know anything.

“He hasn’t approached me about it yet.

“The World Cup is indeed a priority now”, he laughed.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will make any moves for De Vrij in January and Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici will also have a large say in all business they conduct, along with Conte.