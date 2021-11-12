Manchester City will block any attempt by Raheem Sterling to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to ESPN.

Sterling has been in and out of the Manchester City side this season and is open to a move abroad if he does not get regular football at the Etihad.

The England international has also paused negotiations over a new deal with Manchester City as he wants clarity over the plans the club have for him.

Barcelona are interested in getting their hands on the 26-year-old in January and are considering making a loan move in the winter transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Manchester City have no plans to lose the attacker in the middle of the season.

They will block any attempts by Sterling to move on from the Etihad, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Sterling does not want to commit to a new contract at the Etihad if it means he will spend a lot of time on the bench.

He has a contract until 2023 and if he does not sign a new deal, Manchester City will have a decision to make on whether to keep the attacker in the summer.