New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has a serious interest in Liverpool linked Karim Adeyemi and his agent was recently in Catalunya for talks.

The 19-year-old attacker has been gradually emerging as one of the sought after young talents in world football.

Liverpool are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on him and Bayern Munich and Inter are also interested in securing the services of the forward.

Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to land Adeyemi next summer, but his agent is still listening to other offers.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, he was recently in Barcelona to hold talks with the Catalan giants on behalf of his client.

Barcelona are interested in signing the forward with new manager Xavi very much an admirer of the teenager.

Adeyemi is almost certain to leave Red Bull Salzburg next summer, but he is yet to take a call on his next destination.

Barcelona are trying to position themselves as an attractive option under a new manager in Xavi for the young forward.

His Salzburg team-mates believe he will be joining Dortmund but for the moment many other clubs are still in play in the chase to land Adeyemi.