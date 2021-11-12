Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is one of the players Serie A giants Roma are tracking ahead of the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Roma are going through a tough spell and Jose Mourinho wants to bring in reinforcements in the winter transfer window to inject new life into his side’s season.

The Roma boss wants a new right-back in the next window and Roma are studying the profile of a number of players as they look to take a call.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot is their top target and they are claimed to be keen on signing him on a loan deal with an option to buy.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma are also looking at a number of other players and Chambers is a defender they are looking at.

The 26-year-old has been on the fringes of the Arsenal team this season and after starting two of the opening three league games, Chambers has not played in the Premier League since then.

Arsenal are believed to be open to offers for him in the winter transfer window and Chambers is also looking to move on.

He is not the top target for Roma, but is expected to become an option if they fail to land their preferred target.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs and Sampdoria’s Bartosz Bereszynski are also on Roma’s radar ahead of the winter window.