Borussia Dortmund are prepared to double the salary of Manchester United and Manchester City target Erling Haaland in order to keep him at the club.

Haaland is tipped to leave Dortmund at the end of the season as a release clause worth €75m is expected to come into effect next summer.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in getting their hands on the striker as part of their plans ahead of next season.

Very few expect Haaland to stay on at Dortmund beyond the end of the season, but the Bundesliga giants are not throwing up the white flag yet.

Dortmund are prepared to go all-in and, according to German daily Bild, they are ready to make him the club’s highest-paid player ever.

BVB are preparing to offer him a new contract that would see him more than double his current salary.

He is currently on a contract worth €8m per season, but Dortmund are prepared to shell out €16m to €18m per year on the striker if he agrees to stay.

Dortmund are aware that they have their work cut out to keep Haaland out of the clutches of the top European clubs.

Therefore, they are prepared to dig deep into their pockets in order to keep the forward at the Westfalenstadion.