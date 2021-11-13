Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has warned that every other team in League One want to beat the Owls due to their status as a club.

Owls boss Darren Moore is under pressure due to his side’s poor start to the season and Sheffield Wednesday have only won six of their 16 League One games so far.

Moore’s side welcome Gillingham to Hillsborough this afternoon and Steve Evans’ men have lost just one of their last six matches on the road.

Byers, who featured in his first game in over two months when the Owls beat Harrogate Town 4-0 in the EFL Trophy, is sure that Sheffield Wednesday are a big scalp and warned that all teams want to cause an upset at Hillsborough.

“Everyone wants to beat Sheffield Wednesday”, Byers told Yorkshire Live.

“We are one of the best teams in the league. We have come down from the Championship so everyone wants to beat us.

“Everyone wants to come to Hillsborough when there is a full house and cause an upset.”

Other teams being fired up to play them though is something that Byers does not want to see Sheffield Wednesday use as an excuse.

“We have got to be better and rise to the challenge.”

Sheffield Wednesday last met Gillingham in 2002 in the Championship and suffered a 2-0 loss at Hillsborough, but they will start as favourites this afternoon.