Empoli coach Aurelio Andreazzoli has admitted he is looking for more from Wolves loan star Patrick Cutrone.

Cutrone, 23, is on a season-long loan at the Italian Serie A side and is looking to return to form in his homeland following a disappointing loan stint in Spain with Valencia.

The striker has found the back of the net just once for Empoli so far this season, grabbing a goal in a 4-2 win over Salernitana, and Andreazzoli is looking for more from him in Serie A going forward.

The Empoli boss admits that the Wolves loan star does put in the hard yards, but he is looking for more from him, which he believes he is capable of.

Cutrone scored in Empoli’s 1-1 friendly draw with Perugia on Saturday and Andreazzoli said via ArenaNapoli.it post match: “Everyone puts a lot of effort in, not just him.

“Patrick can also put in more, like all his team-mates.

“He did what he had to do, but like his team-mates, he could do even more.”

Cutrone has clocked a total of 28 appearances for Wolves during his time at Molineux, scoring just three goals.

He is under contract with the Premier League outfit until the summer of 2023.