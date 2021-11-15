Steven Gerrard is clear that he wants to take maximum points away from Anfield when he takes his Aston Villa side to Liverpool in the Premier League in December.

The Liverpool legend has taken over at Villa Park, succeeding Dean Smith, and returning to the Premier League after a spell in charge of Rangers.

Gerrard has regularly been tipped as a future Liverpool manager and some view his switch to Aston Villa as one taken to position himself to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

He must though sink his teeth into the challenge at Villa Park first and has an emotional trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool with his new side scheduled for 11th December.

And Gerrard is clear that when he does go to Liverpool it will be with his focus on taking all three points from the Premier League clash.

“I don’t think me or anyone else will be able to control the noise [around the game]”, Gerrard told Villa TV.

“For me that is not important, what’s important is the chance to go to Anfield and win, and try and take maximum points, which is the attitude and the mentality we will have going into every game.

“It is what it is.

“I want to win every game that I play in, and now my priority and my focus and everything I will give on a daily basis is for Aston Villa.

“One thing I can guarantee the supporters and the players and the staff here is that when I commit to something I’m all in.”

Aston Villa will start as underdogs in the Premier League fixture at Anfield and last won at the ground in 2014, when Gabriel Agbonlahor scored the only goal of the game; Gerrard played in the match.