Former Fiorentina star Massimo Ambrosini has issued advice to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Dusan Vlahovic to not leave La Viola in January and remain at the club until the end of this season to help them seal European football for next term.

Having refused a lucrative contract offer from Fiorentina recently, Vlahovic is increasingly linked with leaving the club in upcoming transfer windows, amidst interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Premier League duo Newcastle and Spurs are both keen on adding the Serbian to their attacking options and could launch a swoop for him in January when the winter window opens.

However, former La Viola star Ambrosini feels Vlahovic has a key role to play at Fiorentina this season and urged the club to reach middle ground with the hitman and his agent to ensure he remains at the club until next summer.

“I think that club should put aside any grudges, try every way to get to the [negotiating] table with the boy and his agent to find a peaceful agreement that will ensure he stays until the end of the season”, Ambrosini told Italian daily Corriere Fiorentino.

Ambrosini issued advice to Vlahovic to not leave Fiorentina in January and stay and help the club secure European football for next season.

“I would take Dusan to one side, I would tell him to stay until the end of the season, to take Fiorentina to Europe and then be friends with him as before.”

It remains to be seen where Vlahovic will end up if he decides to leave Fiorentina, with the striker not looking short of options at the moment.