Manchester United are only willing to let Roma target Diogo Dalot leave on loan in January if they can bring in a replacement first, with Kieran Trippier an option.

After taking over at Roma in the summer, Jose Mourinho is struggling to get the best out of his squad and is looking to bring in some new players in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Portuguese has identified right-back as a priority position that needs bolstering and Roma have compiled a list of potential targets, which includes Manchester United’s Dalot.

Roma see Dalot as a priority target and it is claimed that they have already touched base with Manchester United over taking him back to Italy.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Giallorossi are facing an uphill battle to seal a move for the full-back as Manchester United will only let him leave in January if they can find a replacement first.

The Red Devils want to make sure they have cover and Atletico Madrid man Trippier is an option.

Manchester United failed with multiple efforts to snare away the England international from the La Liga champions in the summer but they are still keen on him.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, and is yet to make a single start in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season.