Torino have made it their top priority to renew the contract of Tottenham Hotspur linked Gleison Bremer, as they look to strengthen their position.

Having taken the reins at Spurs earlier this month, Antonio Conte is expected to be backed in the upcoming January transfer market to bolster his squad.

Tottenham are being linked with a clutch of players across Europe and it has been claimed that Conte has his eyes on three Torino stars; centre-back Bremer, winger Wilfred Singo and striker Andrea Belotti.

The defender’s current deal at Torino expires in the summer of 2023 and he was linked with leaving the club in the last window, although no move materialised.

But according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino have made it their priority to tie down Bremer with a long-term contract.

Il Toro have already been left frustrated by Belotti’s reluctance to sign a new deal at the club with less than a year left on his contract and want to avoid a similar situation in the future with Bremer by renewing his deal soon.

And it is claimed Torino have proposed a four-year deal worth €1.8m per season to Bremer.

It remains to be seen whether Bremer agrees to a new deal at the Serie A outfit, amidst interest in his services from elsewhere.