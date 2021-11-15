Brighton & Hove Albion new boy Kjell Scherpen has revealed that he will evaluate with the club whether going out on loan in January is an option for him to get valuable first team experience on a regular basis.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Amex in the summer from Dutch giants Ajax, to provide more competition for first choice number 1 Robert Sanchez between the sticks.

However, Scherpen has had a tough start to life at Brighton, having spent time on the sidelines owing to injury issues.

Scherpen revealed the initial plan when he signed for Brighton was that he would play in cup games, although injuries ultimately played spoilsport and forced him out of action for six weeks at the start for his Seagulls career.

“The plan was that I would initially play the cup matches”, Scherpen told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“But in the first week I was injured and I was out for six weeks.

“Then you have a bad start.

“After my injury, the other reserve ‘keeper was allowed to play those cup matches.

“That’s a shame, because those are beautiful moments where you can show what you are about.”

Scherpen, who is currently racking up minutes with the Under-23s. added the club and himself will decide together whether going out on loan in January in a bid to get regular first team minutes is an option for him.

“I want to play at Under-23s [level] as much as possible and then we’ll see in the winter whether going out on loan is an option or whether I [have to] continue to play with Under-23s.

“That also depends on the club.

“At Under-23s the games are fun, but you [only] play in front of four hundred people instead of a full stadium.

“You also get better from playing under a certain pressure.”

Scherpen is yet to make a senior start in Brighton colours and it remains to be seen what decision the club take regarding his immediate future as the winter window inches closer.