Barcelona are set to table an offer this week for Liverpool linked forward Karim Adeyemi with a view to signing him in January.

Adeyemi is one of the most sought after young talents in world football and is almost certain to leave Red Bull Salzburg in the near future.

Red Bull Salzburg want to keep hold of the starlet until at least next summer, but they are set to be tested with serious offers when the window opens again in January.

Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid are all interested in him, but it emerged recently that Barcelona are also considering taking him to the Nou Camp.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, the Catalan giants will table a bid with Red Bull Salzburg this week to push their efforts to sign the 19-year-old striker.

Barcelona are set to put in a bid worth €40m to take Adeyemi to the Nou Camp in the winter transfer window.

There were claims that a loan deal could be in the works but Red Bull Salzburg are only expected to listen to permanent offers.

The Catalan giants are also prepared to give a five-year contract to the German if he is interested in the move.

Borussia Dortmund have long been considered the favourite to land him, even ahead of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

But their offer of €35m is falling short of what Barcelona are ready to table for Adeyemi.