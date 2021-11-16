Fiorentina are preparing to offer a new contract offer to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serbian is unlikely to accept it.

Vlahovic rejected an offer a new deal earlier this year which would have made him the highest-paid player in Fiorentina’s history.

Since then, he has been almost certain to leave Fiorentina and several clubs are lining up to snare him away from the Serie A giants.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a move in January and Tottenham are also believed to be considering tabling a bid for him in the winter transfer window.

But according to Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is ready to make another offer a new deal.

Commisso will be visiting Italy in December and will offer Vlahovic a new deal worth €7m per season.

The Fiorentina supremo wants to keep him at the club and further add millions to his value through a new deal.

But Vlahovic is in no mood to entertain any new contract offers and has made up his mind about moving on from Fiorentina.

If he rejects the offer, Fiorentina would be prepared to cash in on him in the January transfer window.

Vlahovic is reportedly keen to wait until next summer to find his new club but it seems a decision could be made in January.