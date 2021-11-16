Manchester United want to include an obligatory purchase option in any deal to loan out Roma target Diogo Dalot in the January transfer window.

Dalot’s future at Manchester United has come under the scanner ahead of the winter transfer window, with Roma interested in signing him on loan.

The Portuguese has struggled to get game time at Manchester United this season and Roma are prepared to provide an escape route in the winter transfer window.

Roma are keen to sign him on loan and are ready to include an option to buy in the agreement with Manchester United.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are prepared to loan out Dalot, but are insisting on including an obligatory purchase option.

Manchester United want a guaranteed fee from his departure and want a €10m clause in the loan agreement.

Roma are not prepared to do such a deal and believe the fee Manchester United are demanding too much.

Dalot is their priority target and Roma are keen to continue to hold talks with the Red Devils in order to negotiate a deal.

But the Serie A giants are also considering other options due to Manchester United’s financial demands.