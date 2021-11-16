Paris Saint-Germain star Abdou Diallo is among the targets Newcastle United are currently evaluating as Magpies boss Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad in upcoming transfer windows.

The Magpies entered a new era of leadership in October after a Saudi Arabia-led consortium completed a takeover of the club from Mike Ashley.

Newcastle’s new owners started restructuring of the club by bringing in Howe as the new boss earlier this month after parting ways with Steve Bruce.

Howe has been working hard since taking the reins at St. James’ Park, running the rule over the squad he inherited from Bruce and has communicated to the Newcastle hierarchy where he wants to bring in options in the upcoming transfer windows.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG star Diallo is among the targets the Tyneside giants are closely evaluating at the moment.

Howe wants to bolster his defence and Diallo is an option Newcastle are keeping a close eye at the moment.

The 25-year-old’s current contract at the Parc des Princes runs until the summer of 2024, but he is down the pecking order with both Juan Bernat and Nuno Mendes being Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred choices at left-back.

As it stands Diallo is claimed to be happy at PSG and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will swoop for him in upcoming windows.