Tottenham Hotspur linked centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is keen to stay at AC Milan with super agent Mino Raiola set to meet the club hierarchy to discuss a potential new contract.

The AC Milan captain is no longer a certain starter at the club, but has still made six starts in Serie A this season and is a valued member of the squad.

He is in the final year of his contract at AC Milan, and the club want to keep him, with Stefano Pioli valuing him as a key part of his dressing room as the leader.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Romagnoli wants to continue at AC Milan and a meeting is scheduled between Raiola and the club in the coming days.

The defender is on a contract worth €5m per season at AC Milan, but given his injury history, the club want to lower his salary.

Romagnoli is aware that he might have to take a pay cut to stay at AC Milan but he wants to listen to their offer.

The player wants to stay at the San Siro but Raiola is considering the possibility of taking him to Juventus.

If talks with AC Milan do not bear results, the super-agent could look to push Romagnoli to consider a move to Turin.