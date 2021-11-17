Juventus have worked out a draft of personal terms on a contract with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic, ahead of potentially signing him in the January transfer window, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 21-year-old hitman has been linked with a move away from Fiorentina since last summer and he recently rejected an offer of a new contract from the club.

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on him and are working towards taking him to the Premier League in the future.

Vlahovic has been keener on a move to Juventus, but there were worries that the Italian giants would not have the money to sign him in the winter window.

However, Juventus are keen to get a deal done and it has been claimed that there is already a draft agreement in place between the player and club over personal terms.

The Italian giants have worked out a broad agreement on a deal with the player ahead of signing him.

If he joins Juventus, Vlahovic will sign a five-year contract worth €6m per season.

Juventus will now have to work out a deal with Fiorentina who are reluctant to sell him to the Italian giants.

Fiorentina want around €70m from his sale and would prefer to see him move out of Italy if he leaves the club.