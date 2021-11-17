Leicester City Under-18s star Sammy Braybrooke is set to sign a professional deal at the club despite interest from Germany, according to The Athletic.

The 17-year-old is among the most highly rated talents in the Foxes youth set-up and is a regular in their Under-23s team.

Braybrooke has started all ten of Leicester Under-23s’ Premier League Two games so far this season, and registered three assists in the process.

The 17-year-old plays as a traditional central midfielder, but can also slot in the holding midfield role and his exploits on the pitch have seen him attract attention from Germany.

However, despite interest from elsewhere, Braybrooke is set to put pen-to-paper on a professional deal at the King Power Stadium.

The Midlands outfit are impressed with the teenager’s development and are ready to reward him with a contract at the club.

Braybrooke is also highly regarded at international level and captained England Under-18s against their Portugal counterparts this week.

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes starlet will one day break through to the senior team at Leicester.