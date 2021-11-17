Tottenham Hotspur could launch a swoop for West Ham United hitman Michail Antonio in January, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Spurs entered a new era of leadership earlier this month following the arrival of Antonio Conte, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo after he was let go following a poor run of results.

The Italian is known to be very demanding when it comes to restructuring his squad and he is expected to be backed in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Tottenham are the lowest scoring team in the top ten in the Premier League at the moment, with the likes of Harry Kane struggling to find his rhythm in front of goal.

And the north London giants could bolster their attacking department when the window swings open by launching a swoop for Hammers hitman Antonio.

The 31-year-old has been on fire for West Ham so far this season, scoring seven goals while also registering four assists in 13 games across all competitions and Spurs could table an offer to the Hammers in a bid to snare him away.

Antonio is a key part of David Moyes squad as they fight for a top four finish in the league while also having ambitions to go far in the Europa League.

Even if Spurs make concrete moves for Antonio in January, it remains to be seen whether West Ham will be open to letting one of their top performers join a rival half way through an important season for them.