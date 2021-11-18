Manchester United will take a call on whether to loan out Dean Henderson in the January transfer window by the end of the month, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Henderson has featured just once this season, in an EFL Cup defeat against West Ham United, and has lost his place in the England squad.

The 24-year-old remains determined to establish himself as the Manchester United number one, but is prepared to go out on loan to get regular first-team football.

The Red Devils still believe in his talent but are aware that he needs to be playing more football at this stage of his career.

And it has been claimed that by the end of the month Manchester United will take the call on whether to loan him out in January.

The coaching staff will deliberate over whether they will be able to give more opportunities to Henderson for the rest of the season.

The goalkeeper was claimed to be pencilled in to start the season as Manchester United’s number one.

But he got Covid in July and was laid low for more than a month, leading to David de Gea starting the campaign.

The Spaniard has recaptured his old form and Henderson has found it difficult to usurp him in the team.