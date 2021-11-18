Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has vowed that his team will have a plan in place to make Sheffield Wednesday worry about them in their upcoming League One clash.

The Owls have been finding it hard to bag all three points in recent League One outings and an early exit from the FA Cup has only piled more pressure on boss Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday are now gearing up to face Accrington at the weekend in the league at the Wham Stadium, but Accy have had their own struggles on the pitch in recent outings.

The Yorkshire side are hampered with injuries to key players but Accrington boss Coleman has insisted they are still good side and can get a win on their day.

But Coleman vowed that his team will conjure up a plan on Saturday to make Sheffield Wednesday worry about them and stressed they will put up a strong challenge with home crowd pushing them on.

“Our fans behind the goal, they will out sing any side, they stay with us for the full match no matter how well or poorly we are playing and there will never be a danger of it feeling like an away game”, Coleman told Accrington’s official site.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a good side, they have had a lot of injuries and disruption but I have watched them a couple of times and when they are good, they are good.

“We have got to make them not so good!

“We will have a plan to make them worry about us and not the other way around.”

The Owls are currently eighth in the league standings, just two points adrift of the playoff spots and will be desperate for a win at the weekend as they look to get one step closer to earning promotion.