Newcastle United want to sign five players in the January transfer window as they look to pull themselves away from the relegation zone, according to the Sun.

The Magpies have a new manager in place in the form of Eddie Howe and are now busy preparing for the opening of the January transfer window, which may be crucial to their survival hopes.

They are ready to shop abroad as they are aware that they could struggle to do deals with Premier League rivals, although Howe would prefer Premier League experience.

And Newcastle have decided what positions they need to fill, with no fewer than five fresh faces eyed.

It is claimed that the Magpies want to sign two full-backs, one centre-back, a midfielder and a striker; they are keen on Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic.

The St James’ Park outfit are aware that they will be quoted big prices when they move for players and all eyes will be on how much they are willing to spend in January.

Newcastle currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with just six points to their name from 12 league outings.

Howe is currently self-isolating and it is not clear whether he will be in the dugout next weekend when Newcastle take the trip to face Arsenal.