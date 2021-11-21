Dominic Matteo insists that new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a born winner and will bring something different to Villa Park.

Gerrard got his spell as Aston Villa manager off to a winning start on Saturday, with his side running out 2-0 winners over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Liverpool legend left Rangers to take over at Aston Villa during a period of a number of managerial changes, with Dean Smith taking charge at Norwich City and Eddie Howe going to Newcastle United.

Matteo, who played with Gerrard at Liverpool, feels that the new Villa boss is the pick of the bunch and is a born winner.

He is sure that Gerrard will bring something different to Villa Park.

“Knowing Stevie the way I do, from all those years ago, he won’t change his philosophy, the things he learns, all the coaches he works with, they are all good lads”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“Overall with Stevie, he’s got something about him that I don’t think other managers [just appointed] have.

“Maybe I am a bit bias but I just feel he brings something different.

“He, in my opinion, feels like he wants to be the best every single time he goes out there, and I’m not doing a disservice to the other managers [who have just been appointed], but I just feel like he has this something about him, it’s hard to explain, but he is just a winner, an out and out winner.”

Gerrard will now switch his attention towards planning for next weekend’s Premier League trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, after which December is welcomed in with a visit from champions Manchester City.