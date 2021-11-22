Premier League duo Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have Union SG hitman Dante Vanzeir on their radar.

The 23-year-old has been on fire for the Jupiler Pro League side this season, scoring ten goals and registering six assists in 15 outings.

Union SG are currently leading the Belgian top flight and Vanzeir’s exploits on the pitch have put several clubs from abroad on alert

And according to Belgian outlet Jeunesfooteux.com, Premier League sides Brighton along with new boys Brentford are interested in acquiring Vanzeir’s services.

However, the English duo are not alone in their admiration for the Union hitman as Serie A side Atalanta are also keen on him.

Vanzeir is under contract at Stade Joseph Marien until the summer of 2024, and his current club also have an option to extend his stint by one more year.

Les Unionistes consider Vanzeir a key player and they are tipped to ask a significant fee if interested parties come knocking at the door for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether either Brighton or Brentford will move for the Belgian in upcoming transfer windows