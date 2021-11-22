Sheffield Wednesday target Adrian Mariappa will not be joining the Owls as he has signed for a club in Australia, according to BBC Sheffield.

The Owls are currently seventh in the League One table as they gun for promotion after a summer transfer window that saw Darren Moore bringing in a host of new signings.

Moore is still keen on improving his squad and is determined to bolster his options in defence as he shapes his side up to kick on.

The Owls have been exploring options in the free agent market and zeroed in on former Bristol City star Mariappa.

Sheffield Wednesday were keen to sign Mariappa, but were facing competition for his signature.

The Yorkshire outfit have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Mariappa as he has joined an Australian outfit until the end of the current campaign.

Mariappa will not be moving to Hillsborough and Sheffield Wednesday will have to turn to other options should they want to add to their defensive options.

The Owls signed winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing today from the free agent market and it remains to be seen whether they will push for a new defender in the coming weeks with Mariappa not an option for them now.