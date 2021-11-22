Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon believes that the Whites need to splash the cash in the January transfer window to bolster their squad and to illustrate the fact pointed to something he spotted in north London.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa prefers to have a small squad of senior players and then dip into the club’s Under-23 ranks when needed, however it leaves him at risk when injuries strike.

Leeds have been hit by injuries to a number of first team players and Bielsa had a substitutes’ bench almost entirely comprised of Under-23s players when his side took on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Kilgallon noted how in the substitutes’ warm-down after the game, Tottenham had a number of seasoned professionals going through the motions, while Leeds had mainly youngsters.

The former defender feels that Leeds simply must enter the transfer market in January as they look to give their Premier League survival hopes a boost.

“I think we need to bring a few players in during January”, Kilgallon explained post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think we need another one up top, another midfielder, just because of injuries.

“I think they have to.

“Leeds have been quite quiet [in the market], you see the boys running there and they are all Under-23s aren’t they?

“Now we’re just watching Tottenham do their running down there, Dele Alli, [Davinson] Sanchez, [Ryan] Sessegnon.

“So it’s little things like that that you start noticing because it’s a little bit thin.”

Leeds have been reluctant to do business in the January transfer window under Bielsa and all eyes will be on whether they change their stance as the new year approaches, with other clubs around them in the table expected to be active in the market.