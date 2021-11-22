Union SG hitman Dante Vanzeir has insisted he is unconcerned about the transfer chatter surrounding his future and stressed his focus is on doing the best for his club this season, amidst interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

With ten Jupiler Pro League strikes to his name from 15 outings for Union SG so far this season, Vanzeir has played an instrumental role in taking his club to the top of the league standings.

The hitman’s performances on the pitch have seen him catching the of eye of several clubs across Europe, with Premier League duo Brighton and Brentford, and Serie A side Atalanta credited with an interest.

However, Vanzeir has insisted he is not concerned by the transfer chatter surrounding his future as he focuses on the task at hand.

“I am not concerned with that at all and my agent knows that he should leave me alone”, Vanzeir told Belgian newspaper De Zondag when asked about being linked with interest from elsewhere.

“My focus is on Union SG.”

Vanzeir stressed that his complete focus is on making the current season a memorable one for his club and will evaluate his options next summer.

“I want to make this a fantastic and unforgettable season and then we’ll see which doors might open.

“I think everyone in the team feels that way.”

Vanzeir also made his senior international debut for Belgium earlier this month, further raising his stock across Europe.