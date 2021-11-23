Newcastle United are still keen on snapping up Dusan Vlahovic in January despite Fiorentina’s high asking price for his services.

Vlahovic was heavily linked with leaving Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid keen, but no move materialised.

However, the Serbian is expected to leave the Serie A outfit in the upcoming transfer windows after he knocked back a lucrative contract offer to extend his stint at the club, which is expiring in the summer of 2023.

The striker’s situation in Florence has seen him attract interest from clutch of clubs across Europe, including AC Milan, Juventus, Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle.

With Vlahovic keen on leaving, Fiorentina representatives have got in touch with potential suitors over a January move, seeking a fee in the €80m range for his signature.

Fiorentina were not impressed with Spurs’ proposal for Vlahovic which is below their current asking price, but according to Tuscany-based daily Corriere Fiorentino, Newcastle remain keen on snapping him up.

Despite Fiorentina’s high asking price for the 21-year-old, Newcastle are unmoved in their interest to land his signature.

The Magpies have been financially rejuvenated following the takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and it remains to be seen whether Vlahovic will become one of their marquee signings in the first transfer window under new the regime.