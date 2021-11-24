Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the situation of Nicolo Zaniolo at Roma amidst talk of the club wanting him to sign a new contract.

The winger is still rated as one of the brightest young talents in Italian football but two serious knee injuries kept him out of action for almost two years.

Zaniolo has been fit this season but his performances have not convinced and he has registered just one assist in eleven Serie A appearances for Roma.

He has more than two years left on his contract and there are suggestions Roma are considering offering him a new deal soon.

The Serie A giants are not considering the prospect of selling him, but according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Juventus and Tottenham are keeping an eye on his situation at the Stadio Olimpico.

With Roma considering opening talks over a new deal, Zaniolo’s future will come under a scanner in the coming months.

If the talks do not go according to plan, both Juventus and Tottenham are prepared to pounce and try to sign him.

But for the moment he is still at Roma and the Serie A giants want to hold on to the player moving forward.

Zaniolo has also represented Italy and has eight international caps beside his name for his country.