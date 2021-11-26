Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has claimed that Newcastle United linked Ousmane Dembele is happy, but conceded that a new contract is now down to the player and the club coming to an agreement.

Dembele is in the final year of his contract and Barcelona have been trying to convince him to sign on the dotted line of a fresh new deal.

The Catalan giants do not want to see him walk away on a free transfer next summer, with Newcastle prepared to tempt him into joining them.

The Barcelona hierarchy have been on a charm offensive to convince the player and even Xavi has had personal conversations with the attacker to keep him at the Nou Camp.

The Barcelona coach stressed that he made it clear to Dembele that he is counting on him to stay at the club for a number of years to come.

He insisted that the Frenchman told him that he is happy at Barcelona and the coach has now put the onus is on the club to work out a deal with the player.

Xavi said in a press conference: “I have spoken to Dembele and explained that I am counting on him now and for the project for a number of years.

“He told me that he is happy here, hopefully, he will renew.

“Now, it’s up to him and the club.”

Dembele’s time at Barcelona has been riddled with injuries but the club do not want to lose him for free after spending a fee of €145m on the Frenchman in 2017.