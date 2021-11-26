Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara refused to appear for a scheduled press conference on Friday, ahead of Marseille’s game against Troyes on Sunday night.

The midfielder’s future at Marseille has been under the scanner due to a contract that is set to expire at the end of the season.

The French giants want to extend his deal and negotiations have been taking place but so far, there is no agreement between the club and the player.

Kamara is assessing several other offers on his table and Newcastle, long time suitors, are believed to be interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer.

The relationship between the club and the player took a fresh twist on Friday when Kamara failed to appear for a scheduled press conference.

He was slated to speak after Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli but it was a no-show from the midfielder.

According to French broadcaster RMC, the player refused to attend the press conference.

The reason is unknown but it is likely to put further emphasis on the growing difficulties between Marseille and Kamara.

It remains to be seen whether the club decide to sanction him for refusing to complete his media obligations as a Marseille player.