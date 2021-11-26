The price of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic could significantly drop in the next summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 21-year-old striker has continued to score goals after his breakthrough season last year and has netted ten times in 13 Serie A appearances in the ongoing campaign.

The striker is wanted at as many as four Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Tottenham believed to be keen on signing him in the winter transfer window.

Fiorentina are prepared to sell Vlahovic in the middle of the season if they receive a fee north of the €70m figure in January.

But according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the price could drop significantly if Vlahovic stays at the club until next summer.

The forward will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season and that is expected to reduce his transfer fee.

It has been claimed Fiorentina would be prepared to accept a figure in the region of €40m in the next summer transfer window.

The drop in price could help Juventus who do not have the funds to compete with the financial muscle of Premier League clubs in January.

Vlahovic himself is believed to be keen to wait until the summer before taking a call on his next destination.