New West Ham United investor Daniel Kretinsky has revealed that the experience he got from Sparta Prague has taught him that gradual evolution is the right way to build a strong club, which he is aiming to do at the London Stadium.

Kretinsky purchased a minority stake in West Ham earlier this month and is now part of the board of directors at the capital club.

The Czech billionaire is also the co-owner and president of Sparta Prague in his home country and his addition to West Ham’s ownership has been met by a buoyant mood by the majority of the Hammers faithful.

The new investment has reinforced West Ham’s financial position and fans are hoping it will also strengthen their position when conducting transfer business, but Kretinsky has stressed that spending big in the upcoming January transfer window is not the right way to grow.

Kretinsky explained that he learned from the experience garnered at Sparta Prague that the right way to grow a club with a strong base is through gradual evolution.

“We have come to support the club [West Ham] but — so as to manage supporters’ expectations — that doesn’t mean big spending in the January transfer window”, Kretinsky wrote in the Evening Standard.

“I’m hugely impressed by the work of David Moyes and his team who have improved results over a long period of time.

“I speak from experience.

“We tried to rush the development of Sparta Prague a couple of years ago and the results were disappointing.

“Improving the quality of the squad is great, of course, but we prefer a gradual way that preserves and protects the ethos of the club and its values, including team spirit.”

David Moyes’ side are pushing for a top four finish in the Premier League while also having ambitions to go far in the Europa League.

The Hammers boss is determined to bolster his squad in January and it remains to be seen how much the club’s hierarchy will back him in the upcoming window.