Simon Walton has admitted he is hoping that Leeds United can make additions to their squad in the January transfer window, but is pessimistic about it happening.

Leeds are struggling to get going in the Premier League and played out a 0-0 draw at Brighton on Saturday evening, remaining just one place above the drop zone.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa prefers to operate with a small squad and dip into the Under-23s ranks when needed, but his policy has been hugely tested due to injuries to a host of players.

Fans are keen for Leeds to strengthen when the January window opens as they look to see their side pull away from the relegation battle, but the Whites have been reluctant to do business in the new year window during recent seasons.

Former Leeds star Walton wants to see Leeds dip into the transfer market to add players, but is pessimistic and feels it is likely they will have to hope returning stars such as Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are like new signings.

“I would like to hope that we may get one or two in January”, Walton said after the Brighton match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Do I think we will? I’m not so sure. I think January is a very tough transfer window as is proven over the years.

“It would have to be in my opinion someone who is already playing in the Premier League because, especially in our team, you’ve got to come in and hit the ground running.

“If you ask me to name players that I’d like us to go and get then I can’t think of any off the top of my head, but I think having your first choice right-back coming back and having your focal point of a number 9 who’s been missing for months coming back will be like two new signings.

“It’s cliche I know, but that’s just how it is, a bit like Adam Forshaw coming back is like having a new signing in midfield.

“I’d like to think one or two will come in but I just think it’s a case of keeping everybody fit now.”

Leeds have a busy December schedule of games and, following a final fixture in November at home against Crystal Palace, lock horns with Brentford, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa.