Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome David Moyes’ West Ham United side to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Liverpool’s win over Southampton on Saturday has pushed Manchester City down to third in the league standings, but they can reclaim second by beating West Ham today.

The Citizens beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek and last lost at home against West Ham in 2015.

Boss Pep Guardiola must continue to do without Kevin De Bruyne, as he isolates.

Ederson is in goal for Manchester City today, while at the back Guardiola picks Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as full-backs. Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias slot into the centre.

In midfield, Manchester City select Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on his bench if needed, including Nathan Ake and John Stones.

Manchester City Team vs West Ham United

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee