Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will not enter into talks with foreign clubs in January and will wait until towards the summer to assess offers, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and so far, there is no agreement between Manchester United and the player over fresh terms.

Manchester United have offered him a new deal but Pogba is not minded towards signing it at the moment.

The Premier League giants would have to improve their offer for the midfielder to consider signing a new deal with them at the moment.

It has been claimed Pogba will wait until towards the summer before assessing other offers.

The Frenchman is free to discuss pre-contract with foreign clubs in January, but he will not enter any talks during the winter window.

He wants to focus on his football at the moment and will only assess the offers on his table towards the end of the season.

Pogba is believed to be enthused by the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager at Manchester United.

He is currently out injured and is only expected to be available for selection sometime around January.