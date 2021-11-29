Newcastle United have not managed to convince Inter star Marcelo Brozovic with their offer to him and the player is continuing talks over a new deal with the Nerazzurri.

Brozovic’s future at Inter is under the scanner as he has now entered the last year of his contract at the Italian club.

Inter are keen on the Croatian continuing his spell at the San Siro and are locked in contract talks with him.

However, Brozovic is yet to commit to new a deal and his situation at the club has seen him attract interest from elsewhere.

Newcastle, financially rejuvenated by the arrival of new owners, are claimed to be keen on snapping up the midfielder and have made him an offer.

However, the Magpies seem to have suffered a blow in their chase for Brozovic as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he is not convinced by the Premier League side’s offer.

The 29-year-old has been a fixture under Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and could remain at the club beyond this season as he continues to negotiate fresh terms.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on Brozovic’s situation and it remains to be seen whether they will make any moves for him come the winter transfer window.