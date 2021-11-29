Rangers are planning to start contract negotiations with starlet Leon King amidst interest from Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle United, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

King, a product of Rangers academy set-up, is highly rated at Ibrox and has been tipped for big things in the future.

The 17-year-old has already registered two appearances for the senior team, but is yet to feature for them this season.

However, King’s future at the Scottish giants is under the scanner as his current deal is set to expire next summer.

The defender’s situation has seen him attract interest from south of the border in the shape of Premier League giants Manchester United and Newcastle.

But the Gers are keen on keeping hold of their young star and are now plotting to enter contract talks with him.

As it stands King is allowed to enter pre-contract negotiations with potential suitors when the January transfer widow swings open, but Rangers are looking to secure his signature on fresh terms.

King earned a spot on the bench in Rangers’ 2-0 Europa League win over Sparta Prague last week, their first game under new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and it remains to be seen whether the youngster will be at his disposal beyond this season.