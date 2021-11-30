Leeds United are expected to make a serious push to snare away Ben Brereton Diaz from Championship side Blackburn Rovers in January, according to Eurosport.

The Whites have had a tough start to their Premier League campaign this season and injuries to key players, in the likes of striker Patrick Bamford and defender Luke Ayling, has played a part in their struggles on the pitch.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has had to play wingers out of position in the centre-forward role or rely on youth stars to step up in Bamford’s absence, and so far they have only scored 12 goals in 13 league outings.

The Yorkshire giants are exploring the possibility of bringing in a hitman to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming winter transfer window and have zeroed in on Blackburn hitman Diaz, whose contract at the club expires next summer.

Chilean international Diaz has been on fire for the Riversiders in the Championship this season, with 16 goals from 20 outings, and in addition to Leeds, La Liga giants Sevilla are keeping tabs on him, while scouts from Burnley, Newcastle, Brighton and Southampton have all monitored him.

However, Leeds are expected to push to beat off competition and secure Diaz’s signature in January.

Blackburn are keen on keeping hold of the marksman and are locked in talks with him over a contract extension but he is yet to commit to a new deal.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will make any concrete moves to try to bring Diaz to Elland Road in January as they look to ensure top flight survival.