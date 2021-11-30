Liverpool and Manchester City target Denis Zakaria has opted against extending his stint at Borussia Monchengladbach and will leave the club next summer.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Borussia Park and is yet to commit a new deal at the club.

Die Fohlen expected the Switzerland star to leave during the last transfer window but no move materialised, although the club’s hierarchy are not giving up on their efforts to renew his deal.

Zakaria’s situation at the Bundesliga outfit has seen him attract interest from a host of club across Europe, including Juventus, Inter, Roma, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund along with Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City.

And according to German daily Bild, Zakaria has opted against putting pen-to-paper on fresh terms at Monchengladbach.

The 25-year-old is looking for a new challenge and wants to move on to another club on a free transfer next summer.

Zakaria is claimed to be warm to a move to England if any Premier League clubs come calling.

Liverpool and Manchester City are credited with interest in securing his services and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing if he leaves Borussia Park next summer.