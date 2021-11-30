Tottenham Hotspur outcast Dele Alli is not giving up on his efforts to get into boss Antonio Conte’s plans, although the club are expecting interest in him to ramp up, according to Eurosport.

Having lost his first team spot under former boss Jose Mourinho, Alli has since struggled to get back into his top form despite managerial changes.

Alli was not able to impress under Mourinho’s’ successor Nuno Espirito Santo, while he is yet to start in the Premier League under new boss Conte.

Spurs are open to letting the midfielder leave in the upcoming winter transfer window and are expecting potential suitors to knock on their door for his services.

However, the 25-year-old is not ready to give up on his efforts to save his Spurs career and wants to earn a spot under Conte.

The Italian believes he can get Alli back to his best and the England international is determined to work hard under his new boss.

Conte has stressed the need for Spurs to raise their standards and Alli is hoping he can raise his game to earn his new boss’ trust.

Alli knows he is in the last chance saloon to get his Spurs career back on track and it remains to be seen what decision the club’s hierarchy will take regarding his future come January.